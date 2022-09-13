Farallon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of United Therapeutics worth $68,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.71 and a 200 day moving average of $207.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

