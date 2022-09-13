Farallon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AstraZeneca worth $237,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $542,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

