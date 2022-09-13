Farallon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Nuvation Bio worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,799,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.