Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $107.79 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 523.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,316,500 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of KE worth $107,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of -2.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

