Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $122.73 Million Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Lufax worth $122,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 4.0% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lufax by 30.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price for the company. CLSA downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Lufax Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LU stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.29.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

