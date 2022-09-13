Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $238.49 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660,904 shares during the period. Exelixis comprises about 1.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 3.28% of Exelixis worth $238,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,250,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,683,000 after purchasing an additional 520,205 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,377,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 67.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

