Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $282.79 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,520 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for approximately 1.5% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Equifax worth $282,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $198.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.71. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

