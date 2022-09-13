Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $286.49 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 122,751 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $286,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of V opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $390.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.