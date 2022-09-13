Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $38.80 Million Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,434 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.43% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $38,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 145,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 184,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.