Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $41.66 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Biogen worth $41,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

