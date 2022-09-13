Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $44.80 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 371,463 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Natera worth $44,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 66.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

