Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $459.12 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 698,195 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.4% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $459,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $381.75. The firm has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

