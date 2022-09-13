Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $68.27 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 316,534 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Bruker worth $68,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

