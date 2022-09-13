Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $73.82 Million Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071,616 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 5.30% of Amyris worth $73,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 11.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth $1,643,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 37.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 359,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 98,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 691,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 426,598 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Stock Performance

Shares of AMRS opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. The company's revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

