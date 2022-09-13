Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $82.91 Million Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Revolution Medicines worth $82,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 175,304 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 88,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.5 %

RVMD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 823.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.