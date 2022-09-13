Farallon Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,342 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 3.69% of Beam Therapeutics worth $148,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,903,000 after purchasing an additional 217,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,543,000 after purchasing an additional 298,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 763,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $109.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

