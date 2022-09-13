Farallon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,734 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Repligen worth $41,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Repligen by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Repligen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $232.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.82. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,912.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,928. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.