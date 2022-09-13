Farallon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,024 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.6% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Sherwin-Williams worth $305,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $549,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

