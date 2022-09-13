Farallon Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72,150 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Broadcom worth $257,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 87,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Broadcom by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $529.06 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.79 and a 200-day moving average of $552.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

