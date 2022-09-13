Farallon Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546,061 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Ready Capital worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after buying an additional 201,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ready Capital Price Performance

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.29%.

Ready Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

