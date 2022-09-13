Farallon Capital Management LLC Makes New $19.44 Million Investment in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,444,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 34.43% of Swiftmerge Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVCP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCP opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

