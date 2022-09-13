Farallon Capital Management LLC Makes New $72.77 Million Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,772,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Inspire Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $210.92 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -131.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

