Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases 735,141 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,141 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 7.46% of Savara worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Savara by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Savara

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 21,094 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $29,109.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 21,094 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $29,109.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 39,906 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $53,074.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,593.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 39.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Savara

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

