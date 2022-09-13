Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,713,428 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,713,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,037,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Clarivate as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clarivate by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 239,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 15.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 202,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

