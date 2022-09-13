Farallon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,966 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $77,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.55. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.31.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

