Farallon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,500 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 1.8% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of AON worth $330,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $294.01 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.