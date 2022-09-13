Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.5% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of ServiceNow worth $274,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $476.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.40, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

