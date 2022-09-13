Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 306,396 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,657,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,396 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Caribou Biosciences worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 497,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 780.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 247,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caribou Biosciences

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 11.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $776.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.82.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

