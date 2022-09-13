Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 47,006 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,006 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Catalent worth $79,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after buying an additional 632,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 261,686 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $616,791,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $142.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

