Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 95,173 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 95,173 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CVS Health worth $120,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 169,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,513,000 after buying an additional 327,775 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,755,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

CVS stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

