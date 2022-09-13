Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 997,904 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,904 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for about 1.8% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 4.38% of New York Times worth $336,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cannonball Research cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

