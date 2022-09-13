Farallon Capital Management LLC Takes $9.73 Million Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.64% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,162,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCRM opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $9.88.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

