Farallon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,740,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,074,324 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 3.7% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Boston Scientific worth $697,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.