Farallon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,711 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.0% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $384,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $338.42 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

