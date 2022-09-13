Farfetch Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 16,018 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 10,541 call options.

Farfetch Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.85.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

