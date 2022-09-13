Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) were up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 9,913 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Magellan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.