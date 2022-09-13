Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.