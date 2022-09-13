Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Up 1.1%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14. 1,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

