FIFTHDELTA Ltd Acquires 149,245 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,245 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry comprises about 9.9% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned about 2.26% of BlackBerry worth $97,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 183.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 340,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

