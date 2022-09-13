FIFTHDELTA Ltd Acquires 1,808,839 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 256.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808,839 shares during the period. Lithium Americas accounts for about 9.9% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned about 1.87% of Lithium Americas worth $96,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE LAC opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.52. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

