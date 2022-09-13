FIFTHDELTA Ltd Acquires 2,317,444 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317,444 shares during the period. Fisker comprises 7.5% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned 1.93% of Fisker worth $73,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,088,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fisker by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,817,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 383,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.