FIFTHDELTA Ltd Acquires 643,655 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 643,655 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 8.7% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned about 0.31% of ON Semiconductor worth $85,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

