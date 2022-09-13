FIFTHDELTA Ltd Grows Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares during the quarter. Aeva Technologies makes up about 1.2% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned about 1.31% of Aeva Technologies worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 108.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Aeva Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.