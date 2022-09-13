FIFTHDELTA Ltd Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 276.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644,302 shares during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies comprises 1.3% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned 2.68% of Innoviz Technologies worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 68.3% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.29. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

