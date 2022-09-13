FIFTHDELTA Ltd Has $71.18 Million Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,498 shares during the period. Visteon comprises approximately 7.3% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned 2.32% of Visteon worth $71,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $140.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day moving average is $112.99.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Visteon Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

