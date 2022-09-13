FIFTHDELTA Ltd Takes $67.67 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 868,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,671,000. Micron Technology makes up about 6.9% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned 0.08% of Micron Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,109,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 533,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 287,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

