Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 33,714 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000.

Sabre Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SABRP opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $77.52 and a twelve month high of $160.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.16.

Sabre Announces Dividend

Sabre Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.625 per share. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

