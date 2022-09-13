Fir Tree Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

