Fir Tree Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 1.74% of RCF Acquisition worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in RCF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RCF Acquisition alerts:

RCF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCFA opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

RCF Acquisition Company Profile

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. RCF Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RCF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.