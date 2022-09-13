Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $26.05 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 113,726 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.7% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

